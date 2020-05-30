Sentient Coin Price Down 11.1% This Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $287,314.39 and approximately $4.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00808632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028749 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00153157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00197200 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

