Sessia (KICKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.18 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a market cap of $677,168.76 and $5.18 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,178,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Sessia's official website is sessia.com. Sessia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

