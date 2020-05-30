SF Capital Trading Down 71.5% This Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $338,576.14 and approximately $753.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 71.5% lower against the US dollar. One SF Capital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.02063250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00184810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027584 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

