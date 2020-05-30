ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.24 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $569,073.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.05333359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.