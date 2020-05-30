Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Cap Tops $5.67 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00008573 BTC on popular exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $5.67 million and $617.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,866,568 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

