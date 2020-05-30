SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $235,056.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 9% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $235,056.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,591.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.02469761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.42 or 0.02569108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00484278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00695646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00076245 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00557189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

