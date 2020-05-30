SmartCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,174.32 and $13.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00488143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 29,063,168 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

