SmartMesh (SMT) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $197,487.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.05321887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002967 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.