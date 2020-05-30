SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $381,565.18 and $85.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $20.33 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00807537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028656 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00153199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00197831 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

