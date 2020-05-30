Stakenet Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $76,406.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00808632 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00197200 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 106,720,337 coins and its circulating supply is 99,580,046 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

