Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,017,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

