Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Status has a market cap of $98.34 million and $24.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bittrex, Koinex and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liqui, Livecoin, Neraex, Bithumb, BigONE, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, IDCM, GOPAX, Upbit, DEx.top, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, HitBTC, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Tidex, OOOBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Ovis, Kucoin, Huobi, Koinex, Bancor Network, IDAX, DragonEX, OKEx, Poloniex, ABCC, ChaoEX, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

