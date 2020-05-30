Steem Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $78.65 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,628.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.02566406 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00667607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010502 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000377 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,452,718 coins and its circulating supply is 367,478,624 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Poloniex, GOPAX, Huobi, RuDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

