Stellar Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $515.33 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Kraken, BCEX and Ovis. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.02063250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00184810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,848 coins and its circulating supply is 20,255,740,733 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Kuna, Upbit, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, RippleFox, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Liquid, BCEX, ABCC, Bitbns, CoinEgg, CryptoMarket, Koineks, Koinex, Bittrex, C2CX, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, Ovis, Kryptono, Gate.io, Poloniex, Exrates, OKEx, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Stronghold, Binance, BitMart, Kraken, Indodax and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

