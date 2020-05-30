Stratis (STRAT) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Stratis has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006094 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042534 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,818,984 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinrail and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

