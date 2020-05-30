Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $42.08 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.22 or 0.05308909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,327,435 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

