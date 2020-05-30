Suretly (SUR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,200.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Suretly has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $53,291.89 and $1,200.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.05333359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

