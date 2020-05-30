SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.93.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

