Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Telenav posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of TNAV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 81,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,339. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

