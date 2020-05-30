Tellor (TRB) Price Up 25% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $33.33 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00062952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.02063250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00184810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027584 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 1,328,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,689 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

