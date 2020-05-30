Terra Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. Terra has a total market capitalization of $56.58 million and $4.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

