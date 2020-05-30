Tether Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.71 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $8.82 billion and approximately $41.71 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Bibox and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02048633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00183628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110518 BTC.

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,079,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,069,379 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, C2CX, TDAX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bitfinex, IDCM, Instant Bitex, Bibox, BitForex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Exmo, BigONE, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, Binance, BitMart, QBTC, Gate.io, CoinBene, MBAex, Sistemkoin, B2BX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Kryptono, Huobi, BtcTurk, UEX, OOOBTC, FCoin, Cobinhood, ABCC, Poloniex, CoinEx, Iquant, Upbit, EXX, TOPBTC, Trade By Trade, Coinut, OKEx, Kraken, DigiFinex, IDAX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

