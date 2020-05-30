THETA Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Fatbtc and Hotbit. THETA has a total market cap of $255.94 million and $49.34 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.05389499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031595 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, WazirX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Huobi, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

