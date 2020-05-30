Tidex Token Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $21,045.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003946 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 69% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.