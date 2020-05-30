Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $650,517.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

