Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

