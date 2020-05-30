TRON (TRX) Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, ChaoEX, IDCM and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02048633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00183628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110518 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OTCBTC, Coinrail, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, WazirX, BitFlip, Bibox, ChaoEX, Kryptono, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Zebpay, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Rfinex, Liquid, Exmo, Cryptomate, Koinex, Upbit, OKEx, Liqui, Bitbns, DragonEX, Exrates, OEX, IDAX, YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Binance, Neraex, LBank, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, IDCM, CoinBene, Livecoin, Coindeal, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, BitForex, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Huobi, Indodax, Ovis, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Mercatox, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, RightBTC, Tidex, Allcoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

