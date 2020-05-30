TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and $44.33 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.05321887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002967 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

