TrueFeedBack (TFB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261,767.64

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $261,767.64 and approximately $18,061.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

