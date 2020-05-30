TrueUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $136.72 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $136.72 million and $111.14 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.02050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00181925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026166 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,840,795 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, IDEX, Crex24, CoinTiger, Koinex, Upbit, Bittrex, WazirX, Kuna, Bitso, Zebpay, Binance, HBUS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

