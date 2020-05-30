TrueVett Trading Down 63.1% This Week (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One TrueVett token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueVett has a total market cap of $15,412.78 and approximately $119.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueVett has traded down 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueVett alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.98 or 0.05337857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

TrueVett Token Profile

TrueVett is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official website is www.truevett.com. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueVett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueVett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueVett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.