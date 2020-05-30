TTC Market Cap Reaches $9.99 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $363,828.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 882,907,845 coins and its circulating supply is 425,882,689 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.