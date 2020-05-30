Ubex Price Reaches $0.0002 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $708,088.77 and approximately $418,797.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, YoBit, BitMart, LBank, BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

