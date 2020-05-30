UCA Coin (UCA) One Day Volume Hits $237,075.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $237,075.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.02050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00181925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026166 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,130,707,419 coins and its circulating supply is 671,642,556 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com.

UCA Coin Coin Trading

UCA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.