UGAS Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $314,945.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

