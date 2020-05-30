Unification Price Up 56.9% Over Last Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, Unification has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $199,968.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

