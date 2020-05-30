UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00012448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $12.97 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00487930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

