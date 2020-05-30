USDX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,130.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $593,611.07 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003994 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002232 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 420.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,766,972 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

