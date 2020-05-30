Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.27% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $233,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

