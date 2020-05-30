Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $69.07 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and BiteBTC. Verge has a market cap of $69.07 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00482320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000749 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,282,801,143 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Graviex, SouthXchange, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, Crex24, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

