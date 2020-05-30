Veritaseum Market Capitalization Hits $12.09 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $2,696.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00058614 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.