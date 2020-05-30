Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.66 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $315,009.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, QBTC and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,546.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.02455923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.21 or 0.02568454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00488852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00713638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00076576 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00560330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,971,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, QBTC, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bitsane, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.