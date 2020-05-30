VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.18 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $157,152.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

