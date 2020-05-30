VideoCoin Price Tops $0.14 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a market cap of $15.99 million and $403,711.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001348 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

