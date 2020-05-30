VIDY (VIDY) Hits One Day Volume of $835,075.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $835,075.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.22 or 0.05308909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

