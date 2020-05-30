View Trading 1% Higher This Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. View has a total market cap of $320,616.74 and $251.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, View has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

View Token Profile

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.