Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Stephens raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

