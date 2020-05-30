Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,973,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,671 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,987,000 after acquiring an additional 954,803 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,528 shares of company stock worth $4,648,103 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

