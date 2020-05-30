Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00011545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Coinrail and Tidex. Waves has a market capitalization of $112.95 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,073,774 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Indodax, Liqui, BCEX, Exmo, Coinbe, Gate.io, HitBTC, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, COSS, YoBit, Tidex, Bitbns, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.