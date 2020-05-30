WITChain Trading 515.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WIT)

WITChain (CURRENCY:WIT) traded 341.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. WITChain has a market cap of $76,871.49 and $41.00 worth of WITChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WITChain has traded 515.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WITChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005535 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WITChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. WITChain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,980,000,000 tokens. WITChain’s official Twitter account is @witcoin_io. WITChain’s official website is www.witchain.org.

WITChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WITChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WITChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WITChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

